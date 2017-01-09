Video: Dead whale spotted near Angel Island

ANGEL ISLAND (KRON) — A dead whale was spotted off the coast of Angel Island by wildlife officials Monday afternoon.

According to Marina Mammal Center, crews received a phone call about a floating whale spotted near the Oakland Harbors Howard Terminal Saturday morning.

Crews said upon arrival a 40 to 60 feet female whale was spotted in the water, and officials are unsure if it is a Blue or Fin whale.

The treacherous King Tides prevented officials to recover the whale, but were successful in taking skin samples including it’s blubber.

The Army core of Engineers were able to tow the whale to a harbor near Angel Island, Monday morning.

Officials are forced to wait for better weather conditions to perform a necropsy, an autopsy for animals.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.