Video: Deer stuck on icy Connecticut river rescued

CONNECTICUT (KRON) — A deer was stranded and stuck on an icy river in Connecticut Monday morning.

Video captured the deer that was stuck on the Farmington river in Simsbury, Conn. and a rescue team was assembled by the State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The deer may have been chased onto the ice by coyotes, according to officials.

A rescue worker had to lower herself onto the ice and and pull the deer into safety.

After efforts made by crew members, the deer was successfully pulled onto solid ground but was unable to run. The female deer was carried to a safe spot.

According to officials, the deer is expected to survive and was still resting near the river.