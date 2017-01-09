VIDEO: Muir Woods monument back open, road remains partially closed

By Published:
bfafe3cc39a44f4ab2140149481a22ae

 

MARIN COUNTY (BCN) — Part of Muir Woods Road remains closed Monday morning in Marin County due to multiple downed trees in the area following this weekend’s storm, according to the National Park Service.

While Muir Woods National Monument is open Monday, Muir Woods Road between the park and Panoramic Highway is closed.

Visitors can access the park through the lower part of Muir Woods Road, also known as Frank Valley Road, which can be accessed from Muir Beach.

Trail crews are on site and monitoring the area for any storm damage or potential hazards, according to park spokesman Nathan Hale Sargent.

Park officials opted to close the park Sunday because of high winds and the risk of falling branches.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s