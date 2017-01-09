MARIN COUNTY (BCN) — Part of Muir Woods Road remains closed Monday morning in Marin County due to multiple downed trees in the area following this weekend’s storm, according to the National Park Service.

While Muir Woods National Monument is open Monday, Muir Woods Road between the park and Panoramic Highway is closed.

Visitors can access the park through the lower part of Muir Woods Road, also known as Frank Valley Road, which can be accessed from Muir Beach.

Trail crews are on site and monitoring the area for any storm damage or potential hazards, according to park spokesman Nathan Hale Sargent.

Park officials opted to close the park Sunday because of high winds and the risk of falling branches.