Video: New Jersey man in critical condition after dumbbell strikes windshield

NEW JERSEY (KRON) — An elderly man has been placed in critical condition after a 50 lbs dumbbell crashed through his windshield in New Jersey.

According to police, the 75-year-old man was injured while driving along on the New Jersey turnpike in Salem County. Authorities said the man was conscious while being airlifted to a local hospital.

It is unclear how the dumbbell struck the vehicle, but police have speculated the dumbbell was thrown off an overpass. There are two overpasses near the scene.

The accident caused heavy traffic for more than an hour as both sides of the turnpike were shut down.

An investigation is still ongoing.