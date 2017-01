MILL VALLEY (KRON) — Marin County is preparing for the next storm set to hit the Bay Area.

The Department of Public Works responded to more than 600 storm-related incidents between Saturday and Sunday.

Now, the city is preparing for king tides.

KRON4’s Alecia Reid was in an area known for flooding on Monday night.

She finds out how the City of Mill Valley is making sure drivers are safe.

High tide is expected at around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Watch the above video to see Alecia’s full report.