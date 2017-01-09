Video: Rapid snowfall strikes Mammoth Mountain

Carlos Mendoza, KRON4 Published:
Snow fall on Mammoth Mountain
Snow fall on Mammoth Mountain

MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN (KRON) — Popular ski and snowboard resort Mammoth Mountain remained open, despite stormy conditions and rapid snowfall.

Officials in the area said the mountain gained 8 to 12 feet of snow within the last five days, and anywhere between 41 to 84 inches of snow has been added in the last 48 hours.

At least 16 inches of new snow has fallen overnight at the main lodge.

Services for customers are still being offered, and nine lifts are in use for skiers and snowboarders. Officials said wind holds are in place on much of the upper mountain.

Snow is expected to continue falling through Thursday Jan. 12, and adding at least five more feet.

