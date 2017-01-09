VP Joe Biden to speak at San Francisco heath care event

KRON4 Staff Published:
Joe Biden
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2015, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in New York. Reaching for a successful end to global climate talks, Biden will call on other nations to commit to ambitious cuts in greenhouse gases at a gathering of U.S. and Chinese leaders Sept. 16, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is in the Bay Area Monday. He will deliver the keynote address at a health care event in San Francisco.

The 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference will take place Monday morning at the Westin Saint Francis Hotel at 335 Powell St., according to J.P. Morgan officials.

Biden is expected to speak at the event sometime around noon and will discuss efforts by the Cancer Moonshot 2020 global initiative to cure cancer.

The conference goes through Friday.

