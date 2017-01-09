VP Joe Biden to speak at San Francisco heath care event

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is in the Bay Area Monday. He will deliver the keynote address at a health care event in San Francisco.

The 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference will take place Monday morning at the Westin Saint Francis Hotel at 335 Powell St., according to J.P. Morgan officials.

Biden is expected to speak at the event sometime around noon and will discuss efforts by the Cancer Moonshot 2020 global initiative to cure cancer.

The conference goes through Friday.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates