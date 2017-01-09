Yosemite Valley expected to be open on Tuesday

YOSEMITE (KRON) — Officials announced Monday morning areas within Yosemite Valley will be reopened after closures due to a recent storm.

According to park officials, day-use visitors will have the opportunity to visit Yosemite Valley Tuesday, Jan. 10 approximately at 8:00 a.m., with select services available.

Much of the roads within the park are expected to be shutdown after a major storm struck the state of California.

Officials said there will be no access on El Portal Road (Highway 140) due to a rockfall that occurred early Monday morning. There was no estimated time as to when the roadway will be open.

The Hetch Hetchy Road is also closed due a rockfall accident.

Visitors will not be able to stay overnight in the area until Jan. 11, and campgrounds in Yosemite Valley are expected to be open Tuesday evening.

The storm caused some flooding and damages were made on roads and infrastructure such as, water and sewer systems.

The Merced River reached a flood stage at Pohono Bridge and it rose above ten feet Sunday evening, according to officials. The river peaked at 12.7 feet at 4:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Visitors are advised to be aware of hazards, including potential wet and icy road conditions, rockfall and debris in roadways.