10 Sonoma County schools closed Wednesday due to storms

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Ten Sonoma County schools will be closed on Wednesday due to the storms that have flooded parts of the county, according to the county’s office of education.

Here is the list of the Wednesday school closures:

Geyserville Unified

Guerneville

Forestville Union

Harmony Union

Monte Rio

Sebastopol Independent Charter

Sebastopol REACH

Sebastopol Union

Twin Hills Union

West Sonoma County High

The Russian River has surpassed flood capacity on Tuesday afternoon, and water levels are expected to get even higher.