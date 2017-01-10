10 Sonoma County schools closed Wednesday due to storms

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Ten Sonoma County schools will be closed on Wednesday due to the storms that have flooded parts of the county, according to the county’s office of education.
Here is the list of the Wednesday school closures:
Geyserville Unified
Guerneville
Forestville Union
Harmony Union
Monte Rio
Sebastopol Independent Charter
Sebastopol REACH
Sebastopol Union
Twin Hills Union
West Sonoma County High
The Russian River has surpassed flood capacity on Tuesday afternoon, and water levels are expected to get even higher.