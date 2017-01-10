10 Sonoma County schools closed Wednesday due to storms

By Published:
vlcsnap-2017-01-10-17h54m38s224

 

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Ten Sonoma County schools will be closed on Wednesday due to the storms that have flooded parts of the county, according to the county’s office of education.

Here is the list of the Wednesday school closures:

Geyserville Unified

Guerneville

Forestville Union

Harmony Union 

Monte Rio

Sebastopol Independent Charter

Sebastopol REACH 

Sebastopol Union

Twin Hills Union 

West Sonoma County High

The Russian River has surpassed flood capacity on Tuesday afternoon, and water levels are expected to get even higher.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s