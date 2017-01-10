At least 1 shot in downtown Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — At least one person was shot and injured in downtown Oakland on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 14th and Broadway at around 3:30 p.m., police said.

Multiple shots were fired, police said. The male victim is recovering at the hospital.

The man shot is in stable condition, police said.

Officers blocked off Broadway late Tuesday afternoon for the investigation into the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time.

A witness who was in the bathroom told KRON4 an automatic weapon was used. The witness also said the suspect ran away from the scene.

She also said the incident happened right in front of City Hall.