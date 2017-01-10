Avalanche, Blizzard warnings in the Sierra close ski resorts

(KRON) Avalanche warnings and storm conditions prompted several ski resorts in the Sierra Nevada to close Tuesday or halt chair lift operations due to high winds and low visibility.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning through Wednesday morning saying on its website a “high avalanche danger exists for all elevations.”

Sugar Bowl ski resort’s website said that due to the road closure of I-80, high winds and low visibility it would be closed Tuesday.

Adventure Mountain in Lake Tahoe was closed due to blizzard conditions.

Mammoth Mountain spokeswoman Joani Lynch said that just one lift was running Tuesday morning after heavy overnight snowfall.

Bear Valley said the “extreme weather” forced it to stop all lifts Tuesday but it planned to reopen Wednesday. Its website said “Wednesday will be an epic day, so come and enjoy.”

Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows are closed today due to blizzard conditions and high winds. The good news: we got over 2 ft of snow in 24hrs — Squaw Alpine (@squawalpine) January 10, 2017

Due to the current weather conditions and road closures, we are postponing tonight’s Job Fair, please check back for reschedule date soon. — Northstar California (@Northstar_CA) January 10, 2017

1/2: We will close today, 1/10/17 at 12pm. Extreme snowfall, avy danger, & low visibility are making it hard to open more lifts & terrain… — Sierra-at-Tahoe (@Sierra_at_Tahoe) January 10, 2017