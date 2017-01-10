Bay Area rainfall totals over last 24 hours

A car is submerged as the Russian River floods Johnson's Beach, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
A car is submerged as the Russian River floods Johnson's Beach, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

(KRON) KRON4 is monitoring rainfall totals around the Bay Area in the last 24 hours.

Here are the highest amounts in each county:

Alameda County:

Hayward 2.98 inches

Castro Valley 2.67 inches

Oakland 1.99 inches

Contra Costa County:

Lafayette 4.57 inches

Moraga 4.49 inches

Rossmoor 3.54 inches

Marin County:

Kentfield 4.97 inches

Woodacre 4.56 inches

San Rafael 2.56 inches

Napa County:

Napa River at Dunaweal Lane 4.37 inches

Angwin 3.88 inches

Yountville 3.86 inches

San Francisco County:

San Francisco 1.37 inches

San Mateo County:

Pacifica 3.42 inches

Russian Ridge Open Space 2.17 inches

San Carlos 1.71 inches

Santa Clara County:

Lexington Hills 3.27 inches

Day Valley 3.19 inches

Saratoga 2.95 inches

Santa Cruz County: 

Boulder Creek 3.70 inches

Ben Lomond 3.68 inches

Monte Sereno 3.31 inches

Sonoma County:

Venado 6.56 inches

Guerneville 4.44 inches

Monte Rio 4.35 inches

