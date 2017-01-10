Bay Area rainfall totals over last 24 hours

(KRON) KRON4 is monitoring rainfall totals around the Bay Area in the last 24 hours.
Here are the highest amounts in each county:
Alameda County:
Hayward 2.98 inches
Castro Valley 2.67 inches
Oakland 1.99 inches
Contra Costa County:
Lafayette 4.57 inches
Moraga 4.49 inches
Rossmoor 3.54 inches
Marin County:
Kentfield 4.97 inches
Woodacre 4.56 inches
San Rafael 2.56 inches
Napa County:
Napa River at Dunaweal Lane 4.37 inches
Angwin 3.88 inches
Yountville 3.86 inches
San Francisco County:
San Francisco 1.37 inches
San Mateo County:
Pacifica 3.42 inches
Russian Ridge Open Space 2.17 inches
San Carlos 1.71 inches
Santa Clara County:
Lexington Hills 3.27 inches
Day Valley 3.19 inches
Saratoga 2.95 inches
Santa Cruz County:
Boulder Creek 3.70 inches
Ben Lomond 3.68 inches
Monte Sereno 3.31 inches
Sonoma County:
Venado 6.56 inches
Guerneville 4.44 inches
Monte Rio 4.35 inches