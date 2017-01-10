Bay Area Storm: List of road closures

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Flooded roads, mudslides, and other hazardous conditions are making it difficult for people to drive on Bay Area roads, as a massive storm is passing through the region.

Here is a list of Bay Area road closures as a result of the storm.

EAST BAY

Niles Canyon SR84 is closed between Fremont and Sunol due to a mud slide. Caltrans is on the scene. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Marsh Creek Road between the Clayton city limits and Deer Valley Road.

Alhambra Valley Road between Reliez Valley Road and Castro Ranch Road.

Morgan Territory Road between Marsh Creek Road and Curry Creek Park.

Mill Creek Road in Fremont is closed.

NORTH BAY

Roadway flooding at East Fourth and East First in Benicia. One parked vehicle submerged. Roadway closed.

Downed trees and mudslides have closed state Highway 128 between Chalk Hill Road in Sonoma County and the city of Calistoga in Napa County on Tuesday afternoon.

State Routes 116 to 121 are closed heading north into Sonoma County.

