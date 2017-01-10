Big rig crash snarls traffic on NB 880 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — A big rig crash is causing major traffic delays on Interstate 880 in Oakland.

The accident happened at 9:10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-880 at 7th Street.

The jackknifed semi-trailer is currently blocking the two left lanes. The traffic is backed up from I-238.

