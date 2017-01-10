Big rig crash snarls traffic on NB 880 in Oakland

By Published: Updated:
big-rig

OAKLAND (KRON) — A big rig crash is causing major traffic delays on Interstate 880 in Oakland.

The accident happened at 9:10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-880 at 7th Street.

The jackknifed semi-trailer is currently blocking the two left lanes. The traffic is backed up from I-238.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s