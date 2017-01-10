Blizzard conditions across Sierra Nevada

(KRON) The Sierra will see extreme weather conditions Tuesday.

Blowing snow will create blizzard conditions across the Sierra. Forecasters are predicting 40 to 60 mile an hour winds.

Three to six feet of new snow will fall with this storm. Two feet of snow fell Monday into Tuesday overnight at Kingvale along Interstate 80.

Tuesday morning Interstate 80 east and west bound were shut down due to dangerous driving conditions.

Kingvale, in the northern Sierra Nevada along Interstate 80, reported 26 inches of new snow overnight! #i80 #CAwx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 10, 2017