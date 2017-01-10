Blizzard conditions across Sierra Nevada

By Published: Updated:
In this photo provided by Northstar California, skiers enjoy the view while riding on the Vista Express at the Northstar California resort in Truckee, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the mountains around Lake Tahoe after a winter storm dumped nearly 2 feet of snow on area ski resorts. (Northstar California via AP)
(KRON) The Sierra will see extreme weather conditions Tuesday.

Blowing snow will create blizzard conditions across the Sierra. Forecasters are predicting 40 to 60 mile an hour winds.

Three to six feet of new snow will fall with this storm. Two feet of snow fell Monday into Tuesday overnight at Kingvale along Interstate 80.

Tuesday morning Interstate 80 east and west bound were shut down due to dangerous driving conditions.

