Blizzard conditions close Interstate 80 over the Sierra Nevada

TRUCKEE (KRON) — Interstate 80 in the Truckee area remains closed and CHP does not expect to have it reopened until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters warned of up to 10 feet of snow in the highest mountains, with up to 7 feet of snow around the resorts of Lake Tahoe, high risk of avalanches, and wind gusts to 60 mph. The Sierra ridge had gusts of more than 100 mph.

A blizzard warning is in effect for parts of the Sierra, a rarity and the first issued in the past nine years, said Scott McGuire, a forecaster for the National Weather Service based in Reno, Nevada.

“This is definitely a dangerous, life-threatening situation going on up there,” he said Tuesday. “People should not attempt to travel at all.”

Many ski resorts shut down Tuesday because of the dangerous storm. A number of main roads in the Sierra were closed, including Interstate 80, or required chains.

Nearly 3 feet of new snow already was reported Tuesday morning at the top of the Mount Rose ski resort between Reno and Lake Tahoe. A series of storms already has added 33 billion gallons of water to Lake Tahoe since Jan. 1.

State Route 267 is also closed because it is so slick that even plow trucks cannot make it up the grade, according to CHP.

Alpine Meadows Road west of Juniper Street has been shut down due to a controlled slide that covered the road and slid into a few houses, CHP said.

When Avalanche Control crews finish at Alpine Meadows Road, State Route 89 will be closed between Squaw Valley and Tahoe City, CHP said.

