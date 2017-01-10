Blizzard warning issued across Sierra Nevada

(NWS Reno)
(NWS Reno)

TRUCKEE (KRON) — A blizzard warning has been issued for the Sierra Nevada Mountains Tuesday.

The warning will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday night due to the heavy snow and strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials are advising against travel in the area.

Zero visibility along with high avalanche danger make for very dangerous conditions.

Strong winds of up to 150 mph have been recorded on mountaintops and 60-80 mph in valleys.

Three to six feet of new snow will fall with this storm. Two feet of snow fell Monday into Tuesday overnight at Kingvale along Interstate 80.

