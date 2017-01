PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — A car went off Interstate 680 and smashed into a vacant building in Pleasant Hill on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a car into a building at 9:02 a.m. on the 2600 block of Contra Costa Boulevard, Contra Costa County Fire officials said.

One occupant of the vehicle suffered major injuries.

The building is significantly damaged, according to officials.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

