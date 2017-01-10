Pickup truck spins out, catches fire on Hwy 24 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — A pickup truck spun out and caught fire on Highway 24 in Oakland Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 4:46 a.m. on Hwy 24 at Broadway, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Three left westbound lanes of the highway is closed.

At one point the truck was fully engulfed in flames, according to CHP. The fire has since been extinguished.

The driver of the truck survived with minor injuries.

Breaking. Solo spin out on hwy 24. Short of broadway exit oakland. Pick up fire. Minor injuries @kron4news pic.twitter.com/lcmTQ1AbJ0 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 10, 2017

#KRON4HotSpot

Oakland: Accident/Car Fire: WB 24 at Broadway blocking the three left lanes. Delays building. pic.twitter.com/UqAOJQwsfE — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) January 10, 2017

Breaking. Pick up fire on westbound 24 near broadway exit oakland. Solo spin out. I am live in 2 mins @kron4news pic.twitter.com/NggySA6Nrg — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 10, 2017