Pickup truck spins out, catches fire on Hwy 24 in Oakland

crash

OAKLAND (KRON) — A pickup truck spun out and caught fire on Highway 24 in Oakland Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 4:46 a.m. on Hwy 24 at Broadway, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Three left westbound lanes of the highway is closed.

At one point the truck was fully engulfed in flames, according to CHP. The fire has since been extinguished.

The driver of the truck survived with minor injuries.

