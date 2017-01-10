Crews work to clear mudslide from Hwy 9 in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — Crews are working to clean up a mudslide on Highway 9 in Santa Cruz County.

The highway is closed at Glengary Road just south of Felton.

Storms have been wreaking havoc across the Bay Area this week. Highway 17 was closed for a day as crews worked to clear a landslide in that area.

