Cyclist hospitalized after colliding with car in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with a head injury after being hit by a vehicle in Sunnyvale on Tuesday, according to police.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m., according to Sunnyvale Police.

It happened in the area of El Camino Real and South Pastoria Avenue, police said.

The westbound lanes of El Camino Real from South Mathilda Avenue to South Pastoria Avenue were closed for an investigation around 7 a.m., according to police.

Also closed were the southbound lanes of South Pastoria Avenue from West Olive Avenue to El Camino Real.