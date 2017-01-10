Death toll from Afghan bombings rises to 22

By Published:
A member of the Afghan security forces stands guard near the site of two blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Two loud explosions have rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing casualties. The target of the blasts was probably an area that includes government and lawmakers' offices. Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that first, a suicide bomber carried out an attack, followed by a second explosion, caused by car bomb parked near the site. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
A member of the Afghan security forces stands guard near the site of two blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Two loud explosions have rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing casualties. The target of the blasts was probably an area that includes government and lawmakers' offices. Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that first, a suicide bomber carried out an attack, followed by a second explosion, caused by car bomb parked near the site. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says twin bombings in Kabul have killed at least 22 people, including four women.

Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi says another 43 people were wounded in Tuesday’s attack near government and lawmakers’ offices. He says a suicide bomber struck first, followed moments later by a car bomb.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

An Afghan official says two large bombings in the capital have wounded at least 50 people.

Mohibullah Zeer, a Health Ministry official, says they were brought to hospitals following Tuesday’s attack.

Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi says a suicide bomber targeted an area near government and lawmakers’ offices, and that a car bomb went off nearby moments later. He says it is not yet clear how many people were killed or wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the attacks.

Ghulam Faroq Naziri, a lawmaker from the western Herat province, says another MP form the same province, Rahima Jami, was wounded in the bombings.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s