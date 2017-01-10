SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fallen tree limb is causing major delays on BART near Balboa Park in San Francisco on Tuesday evening, according to a tweet from BART.

There are major delays systemwide between Balboa and Daly City stations, BART said.

A train possibly hit a tree limb, according to BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost.

There is no train service between Balboa Park and Daly City.

Both tracks are blocked due to the incident.

Most trains are turning around at 24th Street Mission, Trost said.

A rescue train has arrived, Trost said.

