Flash flood warning for Sonoma County

(KRON) The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Sonoma County through Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

The flood warning is for areas west of Santa Rosa including Fulton, Forestville, Graton, Sebastopol and Rohnert Park.

Flood Warning issued for areas of central Sonoma County until 10:30 AM Wednesday. #CAwx #CAstorm https://t.co/k8NdBhzyJ7 pic.twitter.com/DGc7yCE3QS — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 10, 2017

Flood Warnings for the Russian River near Guerneville in effect #CAFlood pic.twitter.com/QmnyliRBq1 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 10, 2017