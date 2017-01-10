Flash flood warning for Sonoma County

By Published: Updated:
Fire department members head out on a rescue mission down flooded Wohler Road, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Forestville, Calif. A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Fire department members head out on a rescue mission down flooded Wohler Road, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Forestville, Calif. A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

(KRON) The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Sonoma County through Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

The flood warning is for areas west of Santa Rosa including Fulton, Forestville, Graton, Sebastopol and Rohnert Park.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s