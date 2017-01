(KRON) The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Petaluma and the city of Sonoma. If you are in a low lying area you are advised to move to higher ground

The warning is through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

⚠️ Move to higher ground! Flash Flood Warning including Petaluma CA, Sonoma CA, El Verano CA until 6:15 PM PST #CAwx #CAflood #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/oJd1LmgCOn — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 10, 2017