Flood warnings for Napa and Russian rivers

(KRON) The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Napa and Russian rivers.

The flood warning is for the Russian River at Johnsons Beach near Guerneville, the Napa River near St. Helena and the Napa River near downtown Napa.

The warnings are in effect through at least Wednesday.

Moderate flooding is expected at all of the locations.

