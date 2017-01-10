Flood warnings for Napa and Russian rivers

By Published: Updated:
A car drives through flooded water on Green Valley Road in Graton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. On the California coast, weather forecasters anticipate a storm surge from the Pacific called an atmospheric river to dump several inches of rain from Sonoma to Monterey counties, and up to a foot in isolated places in the Santa Cruz mountains. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
A car drives through flooded water on Green Valley Road in Graton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. On the California coast, weather forecasters anticipate a storm surge from the Pacific called an atmospheric river to dump several inches of rain from Sonoma to Monterey counties, and up to a foot in isolated places in the Santa Cruz mountains. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

(KRON) The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Napa and Russian rivers.

The flood warning is for the Russian River at Johnsons Beach near Guerneville, the Napa River near St. Helena and the Napa River near downtown Napa.

The warnings are in effect through at least Wednesday.

Moderate flooding is expected at all of the locations.

Track the storm at KRON4’s Weather Center, interactive radar is online 24 hours a day.

