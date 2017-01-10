MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Highway 101 is closed on Tuesday night in both directions due to dangerous conditions and flooding at the Marin and Sonoma county lines, the California Highway Patrol said.

There’s no estimate for when Highway 101 will reopen, according to the CHP, and drivers taking surface roads between Marin and Sonoma counties are advised to be cautious when navigating the widespread flooding and landslides.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of state Highway 37 are also closed between Lakeville Highway and Highway 101.

The road is closed due to flooding from San Antonio Creek, the CHP said on Facebook.

No other updates are available at this time.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

UPDATE: Both directions of SR-37 are now closed between US-101 and Lakeville Road in Sonoma County. — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) January 11, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js