Hostess recalls Holiday Twinkies over Salmonella concerns

(KRON) — Hostess issued a recall Monday of its Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies because of possible Salmonella contamination.

The recall comes after the milk powder ingredients used in the Twinkies’ frosting was recalled due to concerns of Salmonella contamination, according to the company.

None of the frosting sampled tested positive for Salmonella and no illnesses have been reported, Hostess said.

Hostess has voluntarily recalled this product out of an abundance of caution.

The recall only applies to the White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies.

Hostess is telling consumers to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

 

