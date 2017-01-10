Lexington Reservoir at capacity, water going over spillway

Published:
lexington reservoir


(KRON) The Lexington Reservoir off Highway 17 in Santa Clara county is toppling over the spillway.

The runoff has activated a flash flood warning by the National Weather Service for Los Gatos and parts of Campbell.

Four South Bay Reservoirs including Lexington are at capacity.

