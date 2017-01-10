Lexington Reservoir at capacity, water going over spillway

(KRON) The Lexington Reservoir off Highway 17 in Santa Clara county is toppling over the spillway.
The runoff has activated a flash flood warning by the National Weather Service for Los Gatos and parts of Campbell.
Four South Bay Reservoirs including Lexington are at capacity.
⚠️ Move to higher ground! Flash Flood Warning including Los Gatos CA until 6:30 PM PST#CAwx #CAstorm #CAflood pic.twitter.com/SSE26yQaNF
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 10, 2017
Reservoir levels as of 1:13 p.m. today. Four reservoirs now at capacity, including Lexington. Chesbro may be next. #castorm pic.twitter.com/fxBhAJS4rI
— valleywater (@valleywater) January 10, 2017