Lexington Reservoir at capacity, water going over spillway



(KRON) The Lexington Reservoir off Highway 17 in Santa Clara county is toppling over the spillway.

The runoff has activated a flash flood warning by the National Weather Service for Los Gatos and parts of Campbell.

Four South Bay Reservoirs including Lexington are at capacity.

⚠️ Move to higher ground! Flash Flood Warning including Los Gatos CA until 6:30 PM PST#CAwx #CAstorm #CAflood pic.twitter.com/SSE26yQaNF — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 10, 2017

Reservoir levels as of 1:13 p.m. today. Four reservoirs now at capacity, including Lexington. Chesbro may be next. #castorm pic.twitter.com/fxBhAJS4rI — valleywater (@valleywater) January 10, 2017