Man shot in Vallejo, dies at hospital

VALLEJO (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in Vallejo Monday night, according to police.

At about 7:11 p.m., police received a report of a shooting that had just occurred in an alley in the 500 block of Tuolumne Street.

When police arrive on the scene, they found evidence of a shooting.

Around the same time, an adult male victim was dropped off at Sutter Solano Hospital.

The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the hospital.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Det. Terry Poyser at (707) 648-4080 or Det. Rob Greenberg at (707) 648-4280.