(KRON) Marin County was hit hard by Tuesday’s storm.

Corte Madera creek was raging when KRON4’s photographer took pictures Tuesday afternoon.

There is a flash flood warning for Central Marin until 8:30 pm because Corte Madera creek is near capacity.

A number of on ramps and off ramps to Highway 101 were shut down throughout the day.

Flood waters also invaded Mill Valley along Almonte Blvd. The road that runs in front of Tam High School was covered in places.