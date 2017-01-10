Massive tree falls on San Francisco apartment complex

tree-2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A tree fell onto an apartment complex in San Francisco Tuesday morning forcing residents to evacuate.

The incident happened at around 8:45 a.m. at a public housing complex at 250 Blythdale Avenue in the city’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

In addition to the downed tree, a gas leak has also been discovered. PG&E crews are responding to the scene.

Residents in the affected apartment building have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported, fire officials said.

The location is in the same housing complex where another tree fell onto apartments Sunday, displacing two families and a total of seven people, according to officials.

tree-1

