More than 100 flights canceled at SFO due to stormy weather

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A total of 130 flights have been canceled Tuesday morning at the San Francisco International Airport due to stormy weather.

The airport is seeing an average delay of about 30 to 60 minutes. However, airport officials say this could increase as the day progresses.

The canceled flights are made up of an even-split arrivals and departures, mostly on flights along the west coast.

Travelers should check in with their airlines on the status on their flight before heading to the airport.

Oakland and San Jose airports are reporting minimal delays of up to 15 minutes.

You can keep track of delays at the three major Bay Area airports on KRON4’s Weather Center.