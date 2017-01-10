Muir Woods closed due to stormy weather

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Muir Woods National Monument in Marin County will be closed Tuesday due to the stormy weather hitting the Bay Area.

Park officials made the decision to close the park Tuesday morning after surveying debris in the area.

They then determined the risk of falling branches, coupled with wind and flood advisories in effect today for Marin County, created unsafe conditions for park staff and visitors, according to park officials.

Storm conditions forced park officials to also close Muir Woods on Sunday, but the park was reopened on Monday with some road closures in effect.

For more information about weather-related impacts happening in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, visitors can go to http://go.nps.gov/storm.