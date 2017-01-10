Muir Woods closed due to stormy weather

By Published:
The late afternoon sun filters through a grove of redwood trees at the Muir Woods National Monument in Marin County, Calif., Tuesday March 25, 2008. Muir Woods, just a dozen miles north of San Francisco, gets a million visitors a year and the sounds of Mandarin, French, Spanish or a score of other languages are often heard in the park at any time. Mostly they seem to be saying the same thing: These trees are big. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
The late afternoon sun filters through a grove of redwood trees at the Muir Woods National Monument in Marin County, Calif., Tuesday March 25, 2008. Muir Woods, just a dozen miles north of San Francisco, gets a million visitors a year and the sounds of Mandarin, French, Spanish or a score of other languages are often heard in the park at any time. Mostly they seem to be saying the same thing: These trees are big. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Muir Woods National Monument in Marin County will be closed Tuesday due to the stormy weather hitting the Bay Area.

Park officials made the decision to close the park Tuesday morning after surveying debris in the area.

They then determined the risk of falling branches, coupled with wind and flood advisories in effect today for Marin County, created unsafe conditions for park staff and visitors, according to park officials.

Storm conditions forced park officials to also close Muir Woods on Sunday, but the park was reopened on Monday with some road closures in effect.

For more information about weather-related impacts happening in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, visitors can go to http://go.nps.gov/storm.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s