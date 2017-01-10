Mysterious object breaks restaurant window in El Cerrito

EL CERRITO (KRON) — A mysterious object was shot through the window of a new restaurant in El Cerrito last week, according to police.

The incident happened on the 11800 block of San Pablo Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, police said.

The object shattered the window and hit a sign inside the restaurant, police said.

The mysterious object that was shot through the window was never found, according to El Cerrito Police.

No one in the area heard the shot, police said.

There were no injuries reported in the event, according to police.