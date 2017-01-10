Napa County flooding threat drops, rock slides in many places

(KRON) The threat of severe flooding from the Napa River is dwindling but damage is mounting across the county.

The Napa River at Napa is now expected to crest Wednesday at 26 feet, which is right at flood stage. Only moderate flooding is forecast.

Across the county rock slides are blocking major commute routes.

Along the Silverado Trail in Saint Helena KRON4’s reporter was at the scene of a slide blocking the roadway Tuesday.

State Highway 128 near Lake Berryessa is closed because of a washout this morning, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The highway is closed just east of the Canyon Creek Resort in Yolo County, sheriff’s officials said.