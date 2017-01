LAFAYETTE (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash on Highway 24 westbound near Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon.

One car was involved, and no injuries were reported.

Traffic is down to two lanes as a result of the crash.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake was on a ridealong with the CHP when he saw the crash.

