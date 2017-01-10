PHOTOS: Trees fall on homes in Diablo, Lafayette

DIABLO (KRON) — A tree fell on a home in Diablo on Tuesday, as massive storms continue to pummel the Bay Area.

The family was home at the time, but nobody was injured.

Also in the East Bay, a home fell in Lafayette. KRON4 has no other information on that incident at this time.

Downed tree in Diablo. Family was home. Luckily no one injured. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/2wMWhUqR5X — Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) January 10, 2017

