PHOTOS: Trees fall on homes in Diablo, Lafayette

By Published:
DIABLO (KRON) — A tree fell on a home in Diablo on Tuesday, as massive storms continue to pummel the Bay Area.

The family was home at the time, but nobody was injured.

Also in the East Bay, a home fell in Lafayette. KRON4 has no other information on that incident at this time.

KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun is at the scene and will have more information during KRON4 News at 5 and 6.

