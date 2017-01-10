880 in Oakland open in both directions, power lines removed

By Published: Updated:
oakland-2

OAKLAND (KRON) — 880 is open in both directions.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

Power lines have fallen across Interstate 880 Tuesday afternoon in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both directions of I-880 are closed at High Street.

CHP says the closure could last for at least an hour.

PG&E has responded to the scene.

Traffic in the area is at a standstill and is backed up for miles.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s