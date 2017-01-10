880 in Oakland open in both directions, power lines removed

OAKLAND (KRON) — 880 is open in both directions.

Southbound 880 now open as well. Please keep your speeds down! pic.twitter.com/CUaqzC7gZf — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) January 10, 2017

Southbound 880 will be open in about 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/8ZVRl06bnx — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) January 10, 2017

Northbound 880 now open! Drive safely and keep your speed down. pic.twitter.com/xZreebTQM5 — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) January 10, 2017

Power lines have fallen across Interstate 880 Tuesday afternoon in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both directions of I-880 are closed at High Street.

CHP says the closure could last for at least an hour.

PG&E has responded to the scene.

Traffic in the area is at a standstill and is backed up for miles.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

UPDATE: @PGE4Me related at least an hour for an ETO on the 880 closure in #Oakland pic.twitter.com/LhnjB8JtrL — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) January 10, 2017

Both directions of I-880 are closed at High St due to power lines down across the freeway. No ETO pic.twitter.com/TtmHDPMpNN — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) January 10, 2017