SAN ANSELMO (KRON) — Residents near the San Anselmo Creek in Marin County are being advised to go to higher ground due to flooding.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in San Anselmo Tuesday evening due to flooding, according to the Central Marin Police Authority.

The San Anselmo creek level is currently at 12 feet, and flooding occurs when the creek exceeds 13 feet, Central Marin police said.

Area residents have been advised to listen for the flood horn, which will blast five times, pause, blast five times, pause then blast five more times.

“If you hear the flood horn and you live in an area that floods, you should immediately get to a second story or to higher ground. Please do not come downtown to see the creek levels. Flood waters are fast moving and very dangerous,” police said.

Evacuations are now taking place in downtown San Anselmo business and residential areas.

Residents were asked not to call 911 unless there’s an emergency to avoid overwhelming dispatchers. They were also advised not to go downtown to see the creek levels.

Further details, including when the evacuations were ordered and which streets or neighborhoods they affect, were not immediately available.

