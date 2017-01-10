Roads closed in North Bay due to flooding

KRON4 Stafff Published:
flood

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — The storm system rolling through the Bay Area is causing flooding on roads the North Bay Tuesday morning.

State Routes 116 to 121 are closed heading north into Sonoma County.

American Canyon Road between state Highway 29 and Flosden Road is closed, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Northbound Hwy 29 from Mini Drive is also closed.

All closures are due to flooding. The roads will reopen once the water recedes, according to officials.

Over the weekend, Marin County alone had 600 service calls, twenty road closures and thousands of people left without power.

