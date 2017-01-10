Roads in Santa Cruz Mountains take beating during storms

By Published:
santa cruz mountains

(KRON) Roads in the Santa Cruz Mountains have taken a beating during this recent round of storms.

26 different roads have been impacted by mudslides or fallen trees.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe has been covering the impact, here are a few of his tweets:

