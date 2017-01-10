Roads in Santa Cruz Mountains take beating during storms

(KRON) Roads in the Santa Cruz Mountains have taken a beating during this recent round of storms.

26 different roads have been impacted by mudslides or fallen trees.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe has been covering the impact, here are a few of his tweets:

Storms taking a toll on roads in the Santa Cruz Mtns. 26 mountain roads impacted by sldes and downed trees. pic.twitter.com/NYnFfhphdT — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 10, 2017

A close look at large slide that has washed out one lane of Bear Creek Rd in Boulder Creek. Swollen San Lorenzo River rages below pic.twitter.com/z7edW22xsc — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 10, 2017

Crews racing the incoming storm to clear this slide, which has Highway 9 closed at Glengary Rd South of Felton. pic.twitter.com/drRLcKKe8B — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 10, 2017 Crews tackle big slide that has blocked N. Bound 17 at Vine Hill. Traffic to single-track on southbound side all day. pic.twitter.com/aaR7tgDdbH — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 9, 2017 Large rock slide, wires and trees down, blocking Highway 35 at Summit Rd above Los Gatos. pic.twitter.com/eiVnnUHB4u — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 9, 2017