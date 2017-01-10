Russian River to crest 6 feet over flood stage

By Published:
Melba Martinelli tries to keep her balance walking through flood water to her home Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Melba Martinelli tries to keep her balance walking through flood water to her home Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

(KRON) The Russian River at Guerneville will crest at more than 38 feet on Wednesday, that is six feet over flood stage.

Parts of California’s wine country in Sonoma County were among the hardest hit, receiving up to 13 inches of rain from the weekend storms. Rolling hills and vineyards along the scenic route known as River Road were submerged with just the tips of the vines rising above flood water.

Melba Martinelli, who lives in the Russian River town of Guerneville, waded through her yard Monday in knee-high rain boots, surrounded by flooded streets.

“I’m watching the water come up higher and higher, and my boots are almost going underwater now,” Martinelli said. “The river is coming up the street now. It’s pretty scary.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s