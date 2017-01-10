Russian River to crest 6 feet over flood stage

(KRON) The Russian River at Guerneville will crest at more than 38 feet on Wednesday, that is six feet over flood stage.

Parts of California’s wine country in Sonoma County were among the hardest hit, receiving up to 13 inches of rain from the weekend storms. Rolling hills and vineyards along the scenic route known as River Road were submerged with just the tips of the vines rising above flood water.

Melba Martinelli, who lives in the Russian River town of Guerneville, waded through her yard Monday in knee-high rain boots, surrounded by flooded streets.

“I’m watching the water come up higher and higher, and my boots are almost going underwater now,” Martinelli said. “The river is coming up the street now. It’s pretty scary.”

Flood Warnings for the Russian River near Guerneville in effect #CAFlood pic.twitter.com/QmnyliRBq1 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 10, 2017