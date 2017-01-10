San Leandro boy taken in car robbery returned home safely

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A San Leandro mother is thankful her son is safe at home after a brief scare Tuesday morning.

The woman was warming up her car in the driveway around 7:30 a.m. with her four year-old son inside when a man got in the car and began to drive away, police said.

The mother tried to stop the man by standing in front of the car, according to police, but the vehicle struck the woman and drove away.

The mother was not injured when the car hit her, police said.

About 15 minutes later, the car was found on 107th Ave. in Oakland with the boy unharmed inside, according to San Leandro Police.

Detectives used surveillance video from several homes in the area to narrow down the suspect’s location.

He was arrested a short time later as he was leaving a house about four blocks away from where the abandoned car was found, police said.

The suspect is being held on suspicion auto theft, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.