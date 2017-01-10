SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Clemson’s defeat over Alabama and the 49ers continuing search for a head coach.

The Clemson Tigers beat out the favored Alabama on Monday night to take the 2017 National Championship.

49ers interviewed Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Saturday for their head coach position. Also interviewed for the position was Sean McVay, Washington’s offensive coordinator. If hired, McVay would be the youngest NFL coach ever.

Tom Brady promoted his new line of Under Armour sleepwear in a hilarious QCV-style infomercial with the help of the folks at Funny Or Die.

Golden State Warrior’s Steph Curry made a cameo appearance of himself on the show Family Guy on Sunday. The segment poked fun at Curry’s daughter’s behavior at press conferences during the Warrior’s 2015 season.