SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.

Forecasters warned of up to 10 feet of snow in the highest mountains, with up to 7 feet of snow around the resorts of Lake Tahoe, high risk of avalanches, and wind gusts to 60 mph. The Sierra ridge had gusts of more than 100 mph.

A blizzard warning is in effect for parts of the Sierra, a rarity and the first issued in the past nine years, said Scott McGuire, a forecaster for the National Weather Service based in Reno, Nevada.

“This is definitely a dangerous, life-threatening situation going on up there,” he said Tuesday. “People should not attempt to travel at all.”

Many ski resorts shut down Tuesday because of the dangerous storm. A number of main roads in the Sierra were closed, including Interstate 80, or required chains.

This Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 photo provided by Jim Allday shows an informational sign at the ruins of the Pioneer Cabin tunnel tree, a giant, centuries-old sequoia in Calaveras Big Trees State Park near Arnold in California's Sierra Nevada, after it came crashing down during a storm earlier Sunday. A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada swept through the area over the weekend. Park volunteer Joan Allday said the tree had been weakening and leaning severely to one side for several years. (Jim Allday via AP) In this May 2015 photo provided by Michael Brown, John and Lesley Ripper pose in the Pioneer Cabin tunnel tree, a giant, centuries-old sequoia that had a tunnel carved into it in the 1880s, during a visit to Calaveras Big Trees State Park near Arnold, Calif., in the Sierra Nevada. The tree came crashing down on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, as a massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada swept through the area over the weekend. Park volunteer Joan Allday said the tree had been weakening and leaning severely to one side for several years. (Michael Brown via AP) Sparks firefighters monitor the rising Truckee River, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, where it runs near the Grand Sierra hotel-casino along a line that divides the cities of Reno and Sparks, Nev. More than 1,000 homes have been evacuated due to overflowing streams and drainage ditches in the area, which remains under a flood warning through Tuesday. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner) Vineyards remain flooded in the Russian River Valley, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Forestville, Calif. A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) On Monday, January 9, 2017, the City of Millbrae announced that a section of Richmond Drive, near Tioga Drive, will be closed due to a mud slide. The City's Public Works Department is preparing to close the road after 8:00 p.m. on Monday. An electronic sign will be placed at the site to notify motorists that the road is closed. It is unknown at this time when it will be re-opened. Fire department members head out on a rescue mission down flooded Wohler Road, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Forestville, Calif. A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Melba Martinelli tries to keep her balance walking through flood water to her home Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Michelle Wolfe, who had to evacuate her nearby mobile home, looks out toward flooded vineyards in the Russian River Valley, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Forestville, Calif. A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) A miniature golf course remains flooded Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) The driver of a semitractor-trailer gathers his belongings after it was involved in an early morning crash along the eastbound 60 freeway in Riverside, Calif., on Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2017. A massive storm system moved through Southern California Monday with heavy rain and minor flooding. (Stan Lim/The Press-Enterprise via AP) Crews work to remove a load of water bottles from the back of a semitractor-trailer after it was involved in an early morning crash along the eastbound 60 freeway in Riverside, Calif., on Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2017. A massive storm system moved through Southern California Monday with heavy rain and minor flooding. (Stan Lim/The Press-Enterprise via AP) A semitractor-trailer lies on its side after it was involved in an early morning crash along the eastbound 60 freeway in Riverside, Calif., on Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2017. A massive storm system moved through Southern California Monday with heavy rain and minor flooding. (Stan Lim/The Press-Enterprise via AP) Traffic crosses a bridge over a drainage ditch in Sparks, Nev., Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, where water levels were falling after flooding Sunday night. The worst danger had passed but more rain was in the forecast later this week. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner) Emergency crews pile sandbags Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, along the Truckee River in Lockwood, Nev. National Guard troops were called in to assist local residents whose neighborhood was cut off by flooding. The worst danger had passed but more rain was in the forecast later this week. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner) Traffic crosses a bridge over a drainage ditch in Sparks, Nev., Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, where water levels were falling after flooding Sunday night. The worst danger had passed but more rain was in the forecast later this week. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner) Emergency crews pile sandbags Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, along the Truckee River in Lockwood, Nev., about 5 miles downstream from Sparks, Nev. National Guard troops were called in to assist local residents whose neighborhood was cut off by flooding. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner) Hundreds fled homes as a massive winter storm packing heavy rain Vineyards remain flooded in the Russian River Valley, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Forestville, Calif. A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Nearly 3 feet of new snow already was reported Tuesday morning at the top of the Mount Rose ski resort between Reno and Lake Tahoe. A series of storms already has added 33 billion gallons of water to Lake Tahoe since Jan. 1.

At Mammoth Mountain, one of the state’s southernmost big ski resorts, gales forced operators to close all but one ski lift. “We’ll open more if we can,” spokeswoman Joani Lynch said. “We have high winds and pretty heavy snowfall right now.”

Tuesday’s storm was the latest in days of back-to-back systems that have brought the heaviest rain in a decade to parts of Northern California and Nevada. The storms are part of an “atmospheric river” weather phenomenon that draws precipitation from the Pacific Ocean as far west as Hawaii. Its impact can be catastrophic for areas hit by the heaviest rain.

In Sacramento, workers with California’s Department of Water Resources opened a half-dozen century-old spill gates on the state’s biggest river, the Sacramento, before dawn Tuesday to ease pressure on the swollen river and on levees.

California is in a six-year drought, and the last time state workers had needed to open the gates and spill water into side channels was December 2005.

“They were a little bit rusty,” department spokesman Ted Thomas said, “but they were able to open them fine.”

Heavy rain fell for hours Tuesday in Northern California areas already soaked by more than a foot of rain over a 72-hour period that ended early Monday, forcing hundreds to evacuate and leaving thousands without power.

In Northern California’s wine region, authorities expected the Russian River to rise 6 feet above flood stage by Wednesday after it spilled out of its banks over the weekend, flooding vineyards and riverside resorts and mobile-home parks.

Tree down in Diablo View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Tree down in Diablo Tree down in Diablo Tree down in Diablo

Parts of wine country in Sonoma County were among the hardest hit, receiving up to 13 inches of rain from the weekend storms. Rolling hills and vineyards along the scenic route known as River Road were submerged with just the tips of the vines rising above flood water.

Melba Martinelli, who lives in the Russian River town of Guerneville, waded through her yard Monday in knee-high rain boots, surrounded by flooded streets.

“I’m watching the water come up higher and higher, and my boots are almost going underwater now,” Martinelli said. “The river is coming up the street now. It’s pretty scary.”

After a storm-swollen river forced closing over the weekend, Yosemite National Park reopened the valley floor to visitors Tuesday morning, park spokesman Scott Gediman said.

In Colorado, snow and strong winds worked together to set off an avalanche up to 15 feet deep that closed Interstate 70 at Vail Pass in Colorado early Tuesday. The avalanche risk for most of Colorado’s mountains is expected to remain high through at least Wednesday.