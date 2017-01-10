VIDEO: Guerneville residents cope with major flooding as Russian River floods

GUERNEVILLE (KRON) — Residents in the Sonoma County town of Guerneville are dealing with major flooding.

The conditions were terrible Tuesday, with flooded roads and power outages throughout the area.

But residents are coping.

KRON4’s Dan Kerman saw some residents kayaking to get from point A to point B. One person kayaked to the store to get groceries and other essentials.

Some residents tried to drive through the flood with varying success.

KRON4 saw one vehicle stall out, and eventually, it had to be towed out.

This is all due to the Russian River flooding.

The flood stage is at 32 feet. As of 4 p.m., flood waters were over flood stage at 33.94 feet.

Peak flooding at the Russian River is expected at around 5 p.m. Wednesday where waters could reach 38.3 feet.

