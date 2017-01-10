VIDEO: Rockslide closes Silverado Trail in St. Helena

By Published:
sthelena

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — The Silverado Trail in Saint Helana is closed due to a rockslide, according to sheriff’s officials.

The massive landslide has the trail is closed at Pratt Avenue.

Crews are working to clear the slide but there is no estimated time for when the trail will reopen.

The stormy weather that hit the Bay Area this week has caused mud and rock slides all over the Bay Area.

