VIDEO: Rockslide closes Silverado Trail in St. Helena

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — The Silverado Trail in Saint Helana is closed due to a rockslide, according to sheriff’s officials.

The massive landslide has the trail is closed at Pratt Avenue.

Crews are working to clear the slide but there is no estimated time for when the trail will reopen.

The stormy weather that hit the Bay Area this week has caused mud and rock slides all over the Bay Area.

Silverado Trl at Pratt Ave Still closed in St. Helena due to rockslide @kron4news pic.twitter.com/GdUdTW9MY4 — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) January 10, 2017