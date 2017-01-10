SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Downed trees and mudslides have closed state Highway 128 between Chalk Hill Road in Sonoma County and the city of Calistoga in Napa County on Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP says the scene is not safe to clear right now because of the continuously moving hillside. The road could be closed for two or three days, CHP officials said.

Thirty-two roads in unincorporated Sonoma County were closed or limited to one lane as of late this morning, according to the county’s website.

Lodi Lane northwest of Saint Helena is closed between state Highway 29 and the Silverado Trail in Napa County, and Spring Mountain Road in unincorporated Napa County to Saint Helena is closed in various locations, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Rohnert Park Expressway is closed between Stony Point Road and Rancho Verde Circle in Rohnert Park, according to the CHP.

Bay City News contributed to this report.