13-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — A 13-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint on Monday afternoon in Fremont, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the robbery happened at around 3:15 p.m. The boy got off a bus at Nursery Avenue and Niles Boulevard.

As he was counting his money, a man approached and grabbed the boy’s cash, police said.

A juvenile male stood a short distance away and took out a handgun and the suspects then ran away toward Mission Boulevard, police said.

Officers responded but a search for the suspects came up empty.

One suspect was described as a Hispanic man around 30 years old who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants, while the other was described as a white boy around 13 years old who wore a yellow long-sleeved shirt with sleeves down to the elbow, brown shorts and had the handgun, police said.